The sound of weedeaters rang out enroute to Rocky Bay last Sunday when Waiheke Dirt Track members got stuck in to preseason preparations at their O’Brien’s Road grounds. With practice racing about to start on Labour weekend, they’ve got the pedal to the metal. They will be repeating the working bee again this coming weekend to put the final touches on the track from 10am.

Dave Whiting was out with his digger prior to Sunday’s efforts, upgrading the grounds and track. Another job last Sunday was thrashing back the one metre high kikuyu grass along the spectator fence, with Jordan Kara, Warwick Grey and Nigel Hunter all getting a good workout on the end of the weed whackers. A continuing focus this coming weekend will be getting the club cars ready for the start of the season.

• Sarah Gloyer

