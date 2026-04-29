To the disappointment of many Aucklanders and Waihekeans, the Wellington-based administrative arm of government has once again withdrawn support for a major sailing regatta in, ironically, the city of sails.

Last Thursday the government’s Major Events arm of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) made the call not to make its contribution to the hosting of the 2027 SailGP event, based on “economic” grounds. This marks the third instance of Major Events retracting from hosting premier world sailing events in Auckland, having previously declined to pay the event hosting fee for both the 2024 and 2027 America’s Cups as well as for SailGP over an extended period.

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