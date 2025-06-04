Secret recipes – we’ve all got one, or want one.

After authoring 16 books on literally hundreds of recipes with thousands of ingredients, popular cuisine personality Julie Biuso has decided to spice things up, and add a secret ingredient of her own.

That secret? A character in an upcoming novel, a novel Julie has had a dream about for years. One that she decided was too good to give up on.

So in 2023 she went back to university for a masters in creative writing. No easy task for someone in their late sixties at the time.

• Jason Brown

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025