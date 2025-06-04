Tree planting season has officially begun around the island, and in true Waiheke fashion several groups are organising community planting days.

Over 350 trees need to be planted at Te Toki Reserve, with planting mornings planned for this Saturday 7 June and Saturday 21 June. Meet at 9am at the Wilma Road entrance to the reserve for an hour and a half of planting followed by morning tea. Organisers say it will be a great chance to get to know fellow dog walkers and neighbours.

• Katherine Kearsley

