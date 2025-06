Nearly a year after the Environment Select Committee unanimously recommended that it be passed, Hauraki Gulf Forum members are calling on the government to progress the Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill.

“It has been more than six months since the second reading of the bill was interrupted, with no indication that it will be progressed any time soon,” says Nicola Rata-MacDonald, co-chair of the forum.

• Jason Brown

