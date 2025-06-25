As 3G mobile network services start to be shut down by the end of this year (December 2025), there is growing concern about how these changes will affect connectivity on the island.

Ostend resident Peter Huggard says he is worried after his relatively new mobile phone displays only 3G in some urban areas while travelling around on the motu.

“What would this mean for us? Will emergency services stop?” Peter says.

A Spark spokesperson says a shutdown means consumers with a phone or device reliant on the 3G network will not be able to make calls, including dialling emergency hotlines such as 111, send texts or use mobile data.

• Avneesh Vincent

