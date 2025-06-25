All the Waiheke kiwi are fitted with advanced radio transmitters that observe their mobility, breeding and incubation developments. Inset: “We are being as hands-off as possible with the kiwi, so all monitoring is happening remotely,” says Save the Kiwi’s Emma Craig.

Smart trackers are being used to closely and remotely monitor Waiheke’s 10 newly relocated kiwi who are quickly settling in after their move from nearby Pōnui Island to the Te Matuku Peninsula in May.

Save the Kiwi regional coordinator and dog specialist Emma Craig says that while radio transmitters have been used as trackers for 30 years, the tags on Waiheke kiwi do a bit more than track kiwi if they wandered too far.

