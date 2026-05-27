More Waiheke residents are tapping into their Kiwisaver as fuel prices and cost-of-living pressures soar. According to Inland Revenue, Kiwisaver hardship withdrawals hit $38.5 million nationally in April. Last month, more than 4400 people withdrew money for hardship reasons, up from 4220 the same time last year.

“People wanting to withdraw Kiwisaver savings is a common request that we help out with, and recently we are seeing more and more of that,” says Waiheke Budgeting Services manager Toni Carey.

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