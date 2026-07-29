Waiheke’s ‘old man’s walking group’ is back in action, trading track-talk for political advocacy as they petition Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to support critical humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The group, which includes island residents Sir Graham Henry, Brent Impey, Tony Taylor, Terry Hume, Warren Lincoln, Paul Dykzeul and Dave Thompson, meets every Sunday to debate world affairs and, of course, rugby. Three years ago, they turned that talk into a powerhouse fundraising campaign, generating nearly $75,000 for Tenby Powell’s Kiwi KARE organisation which evacuates citizens and provides humanitarian aid in the war-torn region.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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