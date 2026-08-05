When the Te Whatu Ora/Waiheke Health Trust decided to make an appeal to Minister of Health Simeon Brown after Health New Zealand opted not to renew two critical homecare support contracts with them, Former Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley was quick to lend her support.

Cath wrote a letter to Brown sharing her experience with a shift to an off-island homecare provider that took over the contract for long-term homecare support for people over 65 from the health trust in 2017.

Read the full story in Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender out now!