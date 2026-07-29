Waiheke Backpackers on Sea View Road is to get an upgraded wastewater system in the wake of long running discharge breaches, with an estimated price tag of between $500,000 and $900,000.

Auckland Council Healthy Waters specialist Aoibhe Charlott Kennedy told a recent Waiheke Local Board workshop that the current system was breaching its resource consent by nearly twice the daily limit according to sampling undertaken in November and December last year.

Providing the board with three options, Kennedy recommended option two – a new secondary-level treatment system and expanding the land disposal area into the Catherine Mitchell Bush Reserve.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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