Vital win for Senior Men

Waiheke bounced back impressively from last week’s shock loss with a pulsating 2–1 home win over Beachlands at Onetangi Sports Park on Saturday.

A bitter cross wind tested the mettle of both players and the large crowd on the hill but Waiheke’s slick passing and movement gave them the upper hand from the opening whistle. Claudio Amad, Alo Villasana and Kiwa Burke-Munns controlled a torrid midfield battle with sharp, one touch passes while forwards Nico Vanina, Sergio Lindner and Juan Canay combined with fluency and swagger. Urged on by their boisterous supporters, the men in red poured forward in search of an opener, but the visitors held firm with a mixture of desperation, luck and agile goalkeeping. • Carl Grimmer

