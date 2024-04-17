Long-time costume and props hire shop Otherworld has found a new home and it looks like it was meant to be. The shop is now located at the back of Artworks Community Theatre. The new location screams show business as visitors explore its indoor galleries and nooks surrounded by period costumes, feathers and sewing machines.

The move to Artworks Theatre came naturally to the shop’s manager, Adele Harrison.

“It makes sense for us to be at the theatre because a lot of the costumes are used for the shows,” she says

“I was beside myself two weeks ago when we started to move. We have so many things and there was no space to put in everything, but we had fantastic help from other community members.” • Sivia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

