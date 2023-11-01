A team of seven from Tukaha Waiheke took part in the New Zealand Nationals, jiu jitsu’s biggest competition of the year, on Saturday 21 October at Barfoot and Thompson Stadium in Kohimarama, Auckland.

Island competitors competed well and came home with two national champions, plus a silver and a bronze medal.

Elora Trembath earned her third national title in the yellow belt division after two matches against the same opponent. Her first victory came by submission and the second was awarded on points.

With only one year of training behind him, Leon Kment took the national title in the white belt division. He won all three fights by submission and head coach Nico Otero says he has already become a great asset for the club. “He brought judo experience with him and has shown a smooth transition into jiu jitsu,” says Nico.

