Te Korowai o Waiheke seemed to start their week in confusion, picketing Rocky Bay Hall for the ‘irresponsible’ decision to bring an act featuring performing ferrets to Waiheke for a Saturday night social. Frank Lepera, dressed in a stoat costume, and other Te Korowai volunteers waved anti-ferret and stoat signs, declaring the last thing Waiheke needed was another pest to threaten our native birds and environment.

Then one of those Celtic Ferrets, Ian Bartlett, dispersed the sign-wielding protesters, revealing the show was a joke involving a very human band who were promoting Te Korowai’s call for the public to report stoat sightings. • Paul Mitchell

