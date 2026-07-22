Waiheke fashion fixture Junk to Funk returns for 2026, and in preparation creative tamariki were busy turning discarded trash into dynamic outfits during a three-day school holiday workshop.

Coordinator Denisa Kolouchova says the workshops were about more than just costume-making.

“They build confidence, foster connections, encourage problem-solving and teamwork and create a space where everyone can be fully present in the moment, creating, learning, and having fun together.”

Read the full story in Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender out now!