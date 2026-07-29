A whopping 40 percent of Waiheke Health Trust’s home support funding has been cut in a shift towards off-island providers, which the trust says could seriously undermine the quality of healthcare for home support patients on Waiheke.

The cuts came after Health New Zealand put all Home and Community Support Services contracts in the Northern regions out to tender in a process structured for district-wide bids. This left local-level, community and non-profit providers like the Waiheke Health Trust facing an uphill battle.

As a result, the trust lost two crucial contracts, and its home care clients currently face an uncertain future after October. Health trust home caregivers are also facing job-cuts when the contracts end.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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