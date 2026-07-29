A Waiheke couple’s larger-than-life artwork will be at the heart of the newly complete development of the Victoria Street precinct, Te Hā Noa in Auckland’s CBD.

Chris Bailey and Sally Smith’s Horotiu, a 7.2 metre bronze tuna kūwharuwharu / longfin eel at the corner of Queen Street and Victoria Street West, was unveiled and blessed at a formal dawn ceremony led by Ngāti Whātua Orākei on Wednesday 29 July. Another bronze public artwork, Wāhine, by Arekatera (Katz) Maihi and Beronia Scott, of a Māori wahine performing a karanga to people coming out of the underground Te Waihorotiu Station – scheduled to open with the City Rail Link later this year – was also unveiled at the ceremony.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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