Unscripted and completely improvised storylines will be interwoven with harmony as performers for Insert Laugh Track Here take the stage at Artworks Theatre this Saturday 31 January.

The hour-long live improv comedy will see five performers act on a made-up-on-the-spot play.

One of the performers, Lisa Garrity, says all it takes is for someone from the audience to come up with a single word, which then sparks into multiple scenes and unexpected relationships, twists and plots. “Then you can sit back and watch as we invent characters you’ll weirdly care about. Will it all come together perfectly? Well, that’s the thrill.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025