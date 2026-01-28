Auckland Council’s Safeswim issued safety warnings for all the Waiheke beaches it monitors during last week’s deluge.

An uncommon occurrence, the red pins on the Safeswim website warned against swimming at any of the beaches due to water contamination.

Safeswim principal Holly Foreman says red pins on Safeswim’s map represent a higher risk of getting sick from swimming in those waters – but recreational water quality guidelines are designed to keep the risk of illness as low as possible. “So red pins indicate that the risk is about the guideline thresholds with a greater than 2 percent risk of getting sick.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025