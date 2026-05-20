Setting a spotlight on the overlooked brilliance and contributions of women composers in music history is the theme of Waiheke Island Choral Society’s upcoming concert at St Peter’s church on 31 May.

His, Hers, Theirs will feature at least eight compositions from women yet to be recognised.

The Choral Society’s music director Anne Willmann says most classical music has been written by men, or at least credited to them.

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