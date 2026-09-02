“These sounds, blended with traditional acoustic instruments, allowed us to explore sonic areas, and possibly evoke emotions we hadn’t been able to before,” John Howell (pictured here with bandmate Rachel Bailey) says. “That was the most exciting part in making this album, feeling like we were charting new musical territory.” Photo Petra Paignton

Beloved Kiwi indie folk band, The Broken Heartbreakers, will make their debut on the island this month in the midst of a nationwide tour for their latest album, Imagine If We Could Just Keep Driving. 

The mostly-Dunedin based bands’ founding members John Howell and Rachel Bailey have been working on the album for four years. The full touring band will also feature drummer Paul McLennan-Kissel and Ayumu Kobayashi on bass, and a ‘mystery figure’ on keys and synths.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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