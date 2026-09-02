Beloved Kiwi indie folk band, The Broken Heartbreakers, will make their debut on the island this month in the midst of a nationwide tour for their latest album, Imagine If We Could Just Keep Driving.

The mostly-Dunedin based bands’ founding members John Howell and Rachel Bailey have been working on the album for four years. The full touring band will also feature drummer Paul McLennan-Kissel and Ayumu Kobayashi on bass, and a ‘mystery figure’ on keys and synths.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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