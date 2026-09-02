Since its release, many film critics and industry professionals have regarded Jurassic Park as one of the greatest films ever made. Its groundbreaking use of computer-generated imagery is widely seen as a turning point that shaped the visual effects techniques used in modern cinema.

To celebrate Sir Sam Neill’s golden career on the silver screen, Waiheke Community Cinema is hosting Sam Neill September. Every weekend in September the cinema will host a different film from Neill’s vast cinematic legacy, with 50 percent of the proceeds donated to the New Zealand Nature Fund in his honour. 

Screening first is Sleeping Dogs, a political drama based on the book Smith’s Dream by C K Stead. The first New Zealand film to be released in the United States, it launched Neill onto the global stage. The story follows Smith (Neill) who is unfairly targeted as a terrorist during an occupation. Released in 1977, the film is a perfect starting point to get a full picture of the effect Neill had in the film industry. 

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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