To celebrate Sir Sam Neill’s golden career on the silver screen, Waiheke Community Cinema is hosting Sam Neill September. Every weekend in September the cinema will host a different film from Neill’s vast cinematic legacy, with 50 percent of the proceeds donated to the New Zealand Nature Fund in his honour.

Screening first is Sleeping Dogs, a political drama based on the book Smith’s Dream by C K Stead. The first New Zealand film to be released in the United States, it launched Neill onto the global stage. The story follows Smith (Neill) who is unfairly targeted as a terrorist during an occupation. Released in 1977, the film is a perfect starting point to get a full picture of the effect Neill had in the film industry.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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