Waiheke Local Board deputy chair Damian Sycamore, pictured above left with board member Norm Robins, says the board will take responsibility for all of the island’s road in the AT transition, opening the door for iconic island events to return. Photo Paul Mitchell

Waiheke Local Board is getting full control of the island’s entire road network, which may open the way for iconic events such
as the Wharf-to-Wharf, the trolley derby
and Onetangi Beach Races to make a triumphant return.

Auckland-wide transport reforms are shifting key decision-making responsibilities from Auckland Transport to Auckland Council and under the final draft of the new Auckland Roading Classification Framework, every road on the island will now be classified as a ‘local road’ and put under local board control when the transition takes effect on 1 October this year.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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