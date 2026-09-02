Waiheke Local Board is getting full control of the island’s entire road network, which may open the way for iconic events such

as the Wharf-to-Wharf, the trolley derby

and Onetangi Beach Races to make a triumphant return.

Auckland-wide transport reforms are shifting key decision-making responsibilities from Auckland Transport to Auckland Council and under the final draft of the new Auckland Roading Classification Framework, every road on the island will now be classified as a ‘local road’ and put under local board control when the transition takes effect on 1 October this year.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

© Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender Ltd 2026