The Waiheke Youth Art Awards are fast approaching, with entries closing at 9pm this Sunday 13 September. This is the fifth consecutive year of the awards, where rangatahi have the opportunity to share their artworks in an exhibition for the public to see and win prizes. The awards ceremony on Friday 25 September will mark the official opening of the exhibition at the Waiheke Adult Learning Centre, which will run until 2 October.

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