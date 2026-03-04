When Waiheke resident Stephen Pearson competes at the 2026 International Clay Target Shooting Federation World Championships in Christchurch later this month, he will be joining more than 400 athletes from across the globe vying for titles in the open, ladies, junior, veteran and super veteran divisions.

The art of shooting is one of the original nine sports of the modern Olympics where men and women competed against each other between 1968 and 1996 when they were put into separate categories. China’s Zhang Shan became the first female to win Olympic gold while competition was still mixed in 1992.

