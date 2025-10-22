Bianca Ranson overtook Paul Walden for the last spot on the Waiheke Local Board as the final election results come in. Paul and Bianca were both standing for re-election to the board, and when the preliminary results came in after polls closed on 11 October, Paul was just 10 votes ahead of Bianca with 1,458 votes. Auckland Council was due to announce the final results on Friday 17 October, but that was pushed back a day due to the unprecedented volume of special votes received – more than 10,000.

