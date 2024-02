Three senior teams will represent Waiheke Rugby Club in the Auckland competition in the 2024 season and they’ve started off with a bang. Last Saturday coaches and players from the U85 Pirates, Wahine Toa and the revived Senior 1 Castaways got together for a game of touch and a barbecue at the sports fields on Donald Bruce Road. • Sarah Gloyer

