The documentary team that helped shed light on the leaky homes scandal in the 2000s is back with a three-part series examining wide-spread issues with defective apartments.

Waiheke’s Rachel Stace produced and researched A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters 2, which premiered on SkyOpen this Sunday and is hosted by John Gray and Roger Levie – founders of the Home Owners and Buyers Association and prominent advocates for those affected by the leaky homes crisis in the early 2000s. Rachel first teamed up with them 13 years ago to make A Rotten Shame, a critically acclaimed investigative documentary on the history and causes of the leaky homes crisis. • Paul Mitchell

