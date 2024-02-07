Know your neighbours – funding up for grabs for neighbourhood events

The Waiheke Resources Trust (WRT) is looking for upcoming community events to help support with funding.

The trust is utilising/administering the Waiheke Local Board’s annual funding allocation from Neighbours Aotearoa, a national initiative funded by Auckland Council to encourage community engagement and inter-neighbourhood connections.

To be eligible, events will need to take place between Friday 15 March and Sunday 31 March 2024, and funds can be spent on catering, organising and hosting costs.

• Silvia Masa

