After an eight month European sojourn, including an extended stay in southern France for the Katherine Mansfield Menton Fellowship, acclaimed academic, poet and writer Selina Tusitala Marsh returned to Waiheke last week.

After winning the annual Fellowship award last year, she travelled to Europe in June to work on her latest projects – even managing to fit in a solo 774 km on the Camino de Santiago over 33 days.

Also appointed the inaugural Commonwealth Poet Laureate in July 2025, Selina carried out some of her duties while ensconced on the continent. And it is that role which will see her once again leaving our shores very soon, but this time for a much shorter period of time. Early next month she travels to Westminster Abbey to perform an excerpt from her poem How to Make a Commonwealth Quilt before King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025