The Waiheke Rams snatched a top of the table position plus a direct ticket into the U90kg open age grand final when they beat the Mount Albert Mad Dogs 28–10 on Saturday.

After a Mount Albert kick-off Waiheke rolled down the field and quickly earned a penalty and this season’s top try scorer, Troy Lomas, linked with Regan Alofivae on the right-hand side to open the Rams’ scoring account.

Getting ball in hand after the restart, the Dogs completed a set, but the Rams went on attack from their own red zone. A misguided kick from Rams’ winger handed the ball back to Mount Albert who managed to mount pressure and go over for a four pointer of their own.

But Waiheke struck back on the next set with solid passing in heavy traffic from James Aspden to Danny Priest who scrambled the Dogs’ defence and touched down next to the sticks. • Justin Moroney

