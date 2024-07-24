All eyes were on former Green MP Darleen Tana on Tuesday as she returned to Parliament for the first time since resigning from the party amid allegations of migrant exploitation.

Outside the debating chamber, the Waiheke politician told reporters she was “here now and doing the mahi” for as long as Parliament would allow her.

Tana confirmed she had no contact with the Green Party since returning to Parliament after taking her seat alone behind the party caucus in the debating chamber.

“I came in to do the work on oceans protection and restoring the coastal marine environment,” she said, “so those are the areas in particular that I would like to focus on and working across Parliament to achieve some movement in those areas.” • Liza Hamilton

