The Catherine Mitchell Arts Centre’s pottery club members are turning their talents to fundraising this October, to help raise money to power the club’s electric kilns with solar energy.

Members of the club have made more than 100 bowls for a special fundraiser called Solar Bowl, with proceeds going towards the centre’s solar installation and a new controller for its large kiln.

Executive committee member Sophie Perkins says they could be one of the first pottery clubs in the country to run their kiln off solar.

Solar Bowl fundraiser will be held at Catherine Mitchell Arts Centre on 24 October from 8.30am to 1pm. Those who purchase a bowl will also receive a serving of soup, while it lasts, so be sure to get in early.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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