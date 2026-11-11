With the long, steamy days of summer fast approaching, Coastguard Waiheke and Waiheke Marina are teaming up to help local boaties stay safe on the water. From 5.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday 17 November, the community is invited to get hands-on practice with essential boating skills, meet the local rescue crew and participate in real training scenarios. The event will also feature guided marina tours, a barbecue, real fruit ice cream and swimming off the deck in front of Koko’s Cafe, which will open specially for the occasion.

As part of the evening, participants can gain vital crew skills through Coastguard’s ‘Suddenly in Charge’ programme, designed to prepare passengers to step up if a skipper becomes incapacitated. The initiative follows successful trials by Coastguard Tautiaki Moana across Aotearoa last year.