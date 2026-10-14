Record-breaking ultra-swimmer and ocean advocate Jono Ridler will deliver the keynote address at Protect Our Gulf’s 2026 Annual General Meeting this Sunday 18 October.

In his 2023 Swim 4 The Gulf campaign, Jono completed New Zealand’s longest continuous unassisted ocean swim, covering 100km from Aotea Great Barrier Island to Auckland’s North Shore aiming to highlight the ecological crisis of the Hauraki Gulf.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

© Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender Ltd 2026