Pāteke numbers appear to be increasing across Waiheke, in what is being described as a major conservation success.

Karen Saunders of Waiheke Native Bird Rescue says the island is experiencing a successful breeding season, with predator control efforts playing an important role. She says a landowner in Te Matuku has reported having five clutches of Pāteke living on his land this year.

“It’s another great success story from everybody on the island that does predator control,” she says.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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