Police are urging the public to be respectful, and stay clear, of bones uncovered along the shoreline at a historic urupā at Hook’s Beach in Huruhi Bay as iwi prepare to reinter them.

Waiheke Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says there are many historic sites, burial grounds and urupā across the island, particularly around the coast. Police get roughly a half-dozen reports of human remains being uncovered every year, usually after storms and heavy rain. And while police check every time, it is usually kōiwi tangata/skeletal remains at or near known urupā.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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