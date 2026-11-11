Prepare for an evening of laughter on 30 November, as improv show My Big Fat Comedy Fundraiser returns to Artworks Theatre.

Organiser Lisa Garrity says the show builds on the momentum of a successful first show in August. “Barry Fenton from Reach Out Waiheke has asked us to do it again, so on Monday 30 November we’re back at Artworks with a Christmas nudge.”

The first fundraiser raised over $3500 for the mental health support charity.

“Much loved comedian Steven Lyons will MC, alongside a cast of new and experienced improvisers performing everything from fast, funny games to completely unscripted theatre scenes,” says Lisa.

Tickets are available through the Artworks website at www.artworkstheatre.org.nz

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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