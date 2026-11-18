Man O’ War is bringing back their Pinque Party for a fourth year to welcome summer with laid-back style.

Man O’War’s Dana Johanson says each year the vineyard marks the release of its new vintage of Pinque rosé and a fresh new summer menu with a day of beachfront wine and live music at their restaurant and lawn bar. “This is the time of year when we bring out the three-litre jeroboam, giant bottles of our Pinque Rosé. We have a very limited number of these each year, which are pretty much only available at special events like this or as prizes.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

© Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender Ltd 2026