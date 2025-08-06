One night, one case, zero script. Police 1081 is an improvised comedy-drama set on the not-so-mean streets of Waiheke.

Locally loved taxi driver/Detective Ron Husky is back on the beat, set to be patrolling around Artworks Theatre on 16 August. Detective Husky will be joined by Senior Sergeant Abigail Starch, a visiting officer sent over to Waiheke to assist.

Before the performance audience members can provide crime reports, either crimes and mysteries ripped from the posts of the Waiheke community Facebook pages or totally made up. Just this once, lying to the police is perfectly acceptable as long as it’s amusing.

• Paul Mitchell

