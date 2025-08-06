Waiheke Community Art Gallery is looking to move out of survival mode and make the most of the large funding boost allocated to them by the Waiheke Local Board. The local board recently decided to lift the gallery’s funding from $20,000 a year to $100,000.

Gallery director Fiona Blanchard says the extra funding is a validation of the role the gallery plays in the community, and the wider cultural sector. Fiona says the island gallery has been chronically underfunded in comparison to other community galleries in the Auckland region for a long time. One of the most important things the funding increase buys them is certainty, and the ability to plan and focus on growth and development instead of just surviving month to month.

• Paul Mitchell

