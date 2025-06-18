On Waiheke you would be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn’t volunteer for one organisation or another on a fairly regular basis. Whether it be health or environment, the arts or education, thousands serve as the backbone of the island, providing much-needed support and services and quietly filling the gaps when needed, often without fanfare or fuss.

Sheldon Brown is one of them.

Volunteering for Reach Out Waiheke, a charitable trust and mental health group, Sheldon says that not enough attention is given to the ongoing discrimination against people going through mental health challenges.

• Avneesh Vincent

