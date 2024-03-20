Waiheke-based MP Darleen Tana has been suspended by the Green Party amid allegations of migrant exploitation at her husband’s business.

At least two employees of E Cycles NZ, owned by Tana’s husband Christian Hoff-Nielsen, are known to have filed complaints against the company with the Employment Relations Authority – including claims a migrant was paid under the table in cash before securing his work visa.

Tana is not commenting on the claims, but Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick issued a statement saying Tana has been stood down from all caucus and Parliamentary responsibilities while an independent lawyer hired by the party investigates her involvement in the matter. The Green co-leaders say Tana notified the party about the complaints in early February, and immediately stepped aside from the small business portfolio she held at the time.

