The Waiheke Local Board looks likely to lose funding of anywhere between $200,000 to $800,000 based on a newer model of the ‘fairer’ funding system. Above: Waiheke Local Board members Damian Sycamore (deputy chair) and Kylee Matthews (chair), Norm Robins, Bianca Ranson and Eric Rangi Hillman.

Waiheke Local Board looks likely to lose funding of anywhere between $200,000 to $800,000 based on a newer model of the fairer funding system. According to Auckland Council documents, the funding is moving from an asset-based model to a needs-based model using population, deprivation and land area factors.

During a recent local board meeting, Auckland Council’s Audrey Gan told board members and Councillor Greg Sayers, that taking into consideration the inflationary and other cost adjustments, the island will see a shortfall from its previous annual funding of $5.9 million to $5.7 million.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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