Waiheke Local Board looks likely to lose funding of anywhere between $200,000 to $800,000 based on a newer model of the fairer funding system. According to Auckland Council documents, the funding is moving from an asset-based model to a needs-based model using population, deprivation and land area factors.

During a recent local board meeting, Auckland Council’s Audrey Gan told board members and Councillor Greg Sayers, that taking into consideration the inflationary and other cost adjustments, the island will see a shortfall from its previous annual funding of $5.9 million to $5.7 million.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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