Roughly six years since work on it began, the Waiheke Local Board’s revived Waiheke Island Destination Management Plan is set to take shape.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited staff recently updated the local board on the final stages before it is refreshed and completed early next year.

The plan is intended to identify ways to better manage the impacts of tourism on the island, detailing marketing strategies and recommendations for infrastructure improvements like roading and public toilets. This includes an action plan to work towards a sustainable and thriving island tourism industry.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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