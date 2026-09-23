The Red Shed Arts Collective in Palm Beach has had a busy few months, with back-to-back exhibitions, workshops and pop-ups. We are approaching the last weekend to see Watercolour, a group show featuring paintings by Rosemary Adler, Yolanda Whitehead, Anni Chauvel, Vibhusha Delamore, Mary Paul, Annie Melchior, Melanie Johnson and Martha Meyer.

Annie, Melanie and Martha took time last week to reflect on their exhibition and share a little about their work.

“Watercolour painting is close to poetry,” Martha tells me as we look at Jackie’s Pumpkin by Melanie Johnson, a beautiful small study with bold green strokes of paint that seem to bulge out of the paper.

Melanie and Annie are part of a group of eight artists that get together weekly.

“So we just draw whatever’s in front of us,” Annie says. “It’s generally still life or landscape, looking out the window into the garden.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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