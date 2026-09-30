A footpath advertisement at the Mātiatia ferry terminal has sparked a strong reaction from many Waiheke residents.

Katie Maahs says she encountered the bright red, three-metre by three-metre advertisement which read ‘Never Far Away Since 1982; This is Warehouse Country’, during her morning commute. She questioned the approval process for the advert in an online post, resulting in a wave of support for its removal.

“Normally I’d probably roll my eyes and carry on, but for some reason this one really stuck with me.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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