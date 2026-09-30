Biketober returns to Waiheke this month, bringing a full calendar of free, cycle-centric events designed to get people back on the saddle after winter.

Organiser Xan Hamilton says the programme is designed to encourage riders of all ages and abilities to take part in the events stretching across October.

“Biketober is a great time to get your bikes out after a winter’s rest,” she says. “I can’t emphasise enough how much fun cycling around the motu is. You feel great, experience sights, sounds and smells in a way that you can’t when you are in a vehicle, and October is the perfect month to take in the fragrance of spring’s blooms.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

© Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender Ltd 2026