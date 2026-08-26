The Waiheke Local Board recently provided feedback, based on 16 local submissions, on Auckland Council’s proposed new Navigation Bylaw, of which the major change proposes making the wearing of lifejackets mandatory aboard vessels smaller than six metres in length rather than leaving it to the skipper’s discretion.

The board is recommending the council take a risk-based approach, including possible exemptions for paddleboard users who are close to shore. This would be consistent with steps other councils have taken, the board’s feedback notes.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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